Rishabh Pant Up There With Ben Stokes As Most Enjoyable Cricketers To Watch: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan, who was recently subjected to massive trolling on Twitter after India's historic victory over Australia, is all praises for the country's young batting sensation Rishabh Pant. Vaughan says Pant is "up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch."

"When Pant goes out to bat, I watch. I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen. But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The former English captain also likened Pant's attacking prowess with another former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. "Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games," Vaughan said.

After injuries to six regular test players and captain Kohli out of the side to be with his pregnant wife, Indians were struggling in the series at one point. The left-handed batsman was left out of the team in the first test down under but came back strongly in the remaining three matches.

Following the draw, at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- where Pant scored a brilliant 97 -- the series hung in balance with one game to go in Brisbane. The Aussies hadn't lost a game in over three decades there. However, the Gabba fortress was breached courtesy of a match-winning 89 not out by Pant. India defeated Australia by 3 wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 on the final day of what was a memorable tour.

Pant, who will next be facing England in India, hasn't played a Test on home soil since 2018. While he has impressed everyone with his batting skills, his keeping has drawn him flak too. In fact, India preferred Wriddhiman Saha over Pant because of the former's better record and skills behind the stumps.

However, Pant's performance in Australia won him support from all quarters and he is expected to be India's regular wicketkeeper in the forthcoming series against England.