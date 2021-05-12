Rishabh Pant Wants 'Mower' of Quarantine Life After IPL 2021 Suspension

As we all know IPL 2021 is now suspended and all the cricketers have now shifted base to their respective home cities. Rishabh Pant who was promoted to the post of captain in Delhi Capitals is also back at his home. But it is very important for guys like him to stay in shape and Pant is using a mower to his full advantage. He shared this tweet:

Ye Dil Mange “Mower”! Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6DXmI2N1GY — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 11, 2021

Pant who usually has fun on the field is a good samaritan as well. He recently donated an undisclosed amount of money for procuring Oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with Beds, kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities which do not have the capacity of the medical infrastructure of the major cities,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first such assistance by an Indian cricketer. Several cricketers are already engaged in relief work. This include captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile Australia’s Pat Cummins too donated to India’s cause.

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto. “…Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief in India,” a press release from the celebrity couple stated.

