IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant Was Very Innovative Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says Dilip Vengsarkar

Pant hit some unorthodox lap shot in the last over bowled by India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scooping the ball over third-man for couple of sixers.
"I saw him (Pant) yesterday. He played superbly. Some of the shots were innovative and I have never seen those shots before. He played extremely well yesterday," Vengsarkar praised Pant.
While he was generous in praise for Pant, Vengsarkar said that he is a big fan of Dinesh Karthik.
"Yes definitely, DK is another good player, fantastic player, I am huge fan of DK," Vengsarkar, spoke on the sidelines of the National School Cricket League organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI).
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
First Published: May 11, 2018, 8:07 PM IST