PTI | Updated: May 11, 2018, 8:09 PM IST
IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant Was Very Innovative Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says Dilip Vengsarkar

Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a ton. (BCCI)

Mumbai: Being one of the greatest exponents of 'Bombay School of Batsmanship', which is a hallmark of purists, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar was amazed at young Rishabh Pant's unconventional strokeplay during his 63-ball-128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL encounter.

Pant hit some unorthodox lap shot in the last over bowled by India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scooping the ball over third-man for couple of sixers.

"I saw him (Pant) yesterday. He played superbly. Some of the shots were innovative and I have never seen those shots before. He played extremely well yesterday," Vengsarkar praised Pant.

While he was generous in praise for Pant, Vengsarkar said that he is a big fan of Dinesh Karthik.

"Yes definitely, DK is another good player, fantastic player, I am huge fan of DK," Vengsarkar, spoke on the sidelines of the National School Cricket League organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

First Published: May 11, 2018, 8:07 PM IST

