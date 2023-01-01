Putting to rest the rumours surrounding the reason(s) behind Rishabh Pant his car’s collision with a divider on the Delhi-Uttarakhand highway, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh has said few people are spreading fake news regarding the cricketer being drunk and overspeeding at the time of the incident.

Following the collision, the car caught fire but Pant was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle before that and then rushed to a local hospital. He was then shifted to a different healthcare facility in Dehradun where he’s currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Uttarakhand police on Sunday said that cricketer Pant met with an accident on Friday wee hours as dozed off at the wheel.

Police further underlined that the stretch where accident took place is narrow.

The statement has come a day after a Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official claimed that cricketer Pant met with an accident in a bid to avoid a pothole on the highway.

Speaking to a News18 correspondent, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh claimed the vehicle’s speed was normal and Pant was not in an inebriated state.

SSP said that there’s no information of alcohol consumption by the India cricketer in medical reports and he was driving within limits.

Meanwhile, DDCA director Shyam Sharma has advised people against visiting the star cricketer citing threat of infection.

“Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection,” Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."

A DDCA team will also be going to Dehradun to monitor Pant’s health.

“A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," Sharma said.

