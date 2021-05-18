Rishabh Pant Wasn't Prepared to Lead Delhi Capitals But Showed Positivity to Build Team: Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre is one of the best coaches available in the country today. He has a long list of players, who have consulted him, or worked with him to improve upon their technique. During the IPL 2021, he had a chance to work with star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was leading the side for the season, in Shreyas Iyer’s absence.

ALSO READ – Kohli Has Better Numbers In England But Williamson In The Form of His Life

In the last six months, Pant’s stocks have grown substantially, mostly due to his exploits in the series against Australia and England. Amre, who is the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, saw something special in Pant right at the very start, when the latter came for trials for the IPL franchise. “I have seen him from Day 1 when he came to Delhi Capitals selection trials from the India under-19 team and effortlessly hit sixes. His specialty is to hit sixes on slow tracks. That’s something special when the bounce is low. It struck me then that this boy was something different.” Amre told CricketNext.

“What we saw in the last six months for Team India was that he was showing more maturity, learning with experience. He is now in a good space, enjoying himself as a wicketkeeper and as a key batsman for the Indian team. He is also enjoying his role as a finisher.”

Amre went on to say that at the start of IPL this year, Pant wasn’t prepared for captaincy, but did well to handle the team and win six matches. “This year, when he came to the IPL, he was not that prepared for captaincy after Shreyas Iyer got injured. But he showed a lot of positivity, building this team, backing it and being on the top. As a team gets successful, you have to give credit to the captain. In this format, the captain is more answerable than the coaches. DC won six of the eight matches this IPL. Credit goes to the captain as this format is driven by the captain.”

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Australian Cricketers Land in Sydney After Nearly Two Weeks in Maldives

Amre also spoke about the finisher that Pant has become. These days, he is not seen throwing his wicket around and likes to stay in the middle till the very end.

“He is taking responsibility whenever the team needs, likes to be there till the end. He is showing more maturity now as a player. One of the best advantages he had as captain was the good starts given by Shikhar Dhawan, who played his role beautifully, hanging in there, giving starts, also finishing matches. Other batsmen too did their roles like Shimron Hetmyer. You may sometimes lose wickets, but the goal was to win matches. Nobody played for themselves, they played for the team.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here