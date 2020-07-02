Rishabh Pant Will Eventually be India's 'Main Man' Behind the Stumps: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Rishabh Pant will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper across formats eventually but that he needs a mind coach to help with his decision making.
"For me, if you looking at wicketkeepers, Pant would keep in Test cricket, Rahul for shorter formats. Saha is going to be a very good back-up keeper. But Pant, in the next two-three years, Pant will be keeping in all three formats," Hogg said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.
"He is going to be the main man. But for him to improve his cricket, he needs to get a mind coach, a bit like Steve Smith and David Warner, it will help him make those right decisions in all those crucial moments."
Pant's poor form both behind the stumps and with the bat led to him getting axed from the side, with KL Rahul preferred behind the stumps in white-ball cricket.
Hogg believes Rahul is a good option for limited-overs cricket but that for Tests India should stick with Pant and keep Saha as a back-up.
"In Tests, I wouldn’t have KL Rahul keeping because he doesn’t do enough of it at first-class level. It would put pressure on his batting, I’d be two afraid that his batting will fall away because of the extra work load. So, you’ve got to go with either Saha or Pant.
"Pant’s batting is more explosive than Saha. If you look at India’s top order, their top five do the bulk of the world. What you need from your no. 7 is someone to come out and take the game on, and get as much runs as quickly as possible.
"It moves the game forward and gives the bowlers more time to take 20 wickets, which you need in a Test match. So, for me, even if Pant misses a few stumpings that Saha would get, he puts the team in a much better position than Saha to win the Test match with his bat."
