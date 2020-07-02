Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 July, 2020

2ND INN

SC Europa Cricket

106/5 (10.0)

SC Europa Cricket
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V*

42/0 (2.3)

SG Findorff E.V need 65 runs in 45 balls at 8.66 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rishabh Pant Will Eventually be India's 'Main Man' Behind the Stumps: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Rishabh Pant will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper across formats eventually but that he needs a mind coach to help with his decision making.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Rishabh Pant Will Eventually be India's 'Main Man' Behind the Stumps: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Rishabh Pant will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper across formats eventually but that he needs a mind coach to help with his decision making.

"For me, if you looking at wicketkeepers, Pant would keep in Test cricket, Rahul for shorter formats. Saha is going to be a very good back-up keeper. But Pant, in the next two-three years, Pant will be keeping in all three formats," Hogg said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"He is going to be the main man. But for him to improve his cricket, he needs to get a mind coach, a bit like Steve Smith and David Warner, it will help him make those right decisions in all those crucial moments."

Pant's poor form both behind the stumps and with the bat led to him getting axed from the side, with KL Rahul preferred behind the stumps in white-ball cricket.

Also Read: 'Sourav Ganguly's XI Would Have Defeated Virat Kohli's XI'

Hogg believes Rahul is a good option for limited-overs cricket but that for Tests India should stick with Pant and keep Saha as a back-up.

"In Tests, I wouldn’t have KL Rahul keeping because he doesn’t do enough of it at first-class level. It would put pressure on his batting, I’d be two afraid that his batting will fall away because of the extra work load. So, you’ve got to go with either Saha or Pant.

"Pant’s batting is more explosive than Saha. If you look at India’s top order, their top five do the bulk of the world. What you need from your no. 7 is someone to come out and take the game on, and get as much runs as quickly as possible.

"It moves the game forward and gives the bowlers more time to take 20 wickets, which you need in a Test match. So, for me, even if Pant misses a few stumpings that Saha would get, he puts the team in a much better position than Saha to win the Test match with his bat."

Brad Hoggcricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamkl rahulRishabh PantWriddhiman Saha

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more