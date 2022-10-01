Rishabh Pant Wins Hearts by Clicking Selfies with Fans Ahead of Second T20I In Guwahati | WATCH

Rishabh Pant is slowly emerging as India’s next sporting icon. The affable 24-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his bubbly personality and fearless cricket. Due to his exploits with the bat, Pant has garnered adulation from the entire country. This adulation was visible during the India team’s practice session at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. Ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a heartwarming video of Pant has emerged on social media. In the video, Pant can be seen obliging his fans by clicking selfies with them.

Netizens are praising Rishabh Pant for his gesture and for showing a large heart. Rishabh Pant has established himself as India’s Test batting mainstay. Pundits have marvelled at how Pant has evolved over the years from being a maverick power-hitter to a dependable wicketkeeper-batter. India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21 was a turning point in his career.

The Delhi Capitals batter produced two memorable knocks in the Test series down under. In the third Test at Sydney, India secured a draw after Pant blunted the Australian pace attack with a fine 97. India then scripted a rare series victory down under in the 4th Test due to Pant’s sensational knock in the fourth innings.

But Pant’s form has dipped in white-ball cricket. This is especially true in the shortest format of the game. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the play-offs in this year’s IPL. Moreover, Dinesh Karthik has pipped Pant as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is.

Pant also did not contribute heavily with the bat in India’s disastrous Asia Cup campaign. In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Australia, Pant took the field in only one game.

While Pant was included in the playing eleven for the 1st T20I against South Africa, it remains to be seen how long the team management will persist with Pant. It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma includes both Pant and Karthik in the playing eleven in the 2nd T20I against the Proteas on Sunday.

