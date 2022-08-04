Rishabh Pant's Epic Reaction After Fan Shouts 'I Love You' | WATCH

After India’s win in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) in St. Kitts, a number of Indian cricketers including batters Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav were seen giving autographs, clicking selfies and signing miniature bats for their fans.

While Pant was pleasing his fans with autographs and selfies, a fan started shouting “I love you”. The India wicketkeeper-batter ignored it first but after repeated chants, he was seen giving a smile.

Here’s a look at how Pant reacted:

Indian cricketers had a great time in the Caribbean as they first white-washed West Indies 3-0 in the ODIs and are now leading with 2-1 in the five-match T20I series.

India won the third T20I quite comfortably with an easy 165-run chase in just 19 overs as Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 76 off 44 balls.

Yadav was seen playing with an aggressive approach which was missing from him in the first two T20Is. He was further complemented by Shreyas Iyer as both stitched an 86-run partnership. SKY was dismissed in the 15th over and soon after Hardik Pandya also went back to pavilion. In such a case, Rishabh Pant took charge of the innings. His unbeaten 33 off 26 balls helped India to cross the finish line victoriously.

“When Rohit went inside it was important for someone to bat through to the 17th over but I was still able to be myself and express myself,” said Yadav.

Rohit Sharma got retired hurt in the second over of the third T20I after it appeared that he had hurt his lower back attempting a swing to the on-side. Soon, BCCI updated that the skipper suffered a back spasm. However, in the post-match conference, Sharma said that there’s nothing serious with his back and would probably be seen in the upcoming two matches.

India also showcased a disciplined bowling attack as the bowlers managed to restrict the Windies at 164 runs even when the hosts were looking unstoppable at a moment.

India will now be seen taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday (Aug 6) in Florida as the cricket caravan has boarded its flight to USA for the next two T20Is.

