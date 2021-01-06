Rishabh Pant’s Gravity-Defying Handsprings Makes the Day of his Die-Hard Fans

Pant was one of the five Indian players who have recently been spotted dining at a restaurant, allegedly violating the norms of the bio-bubble, and subsequently put under isolation.

Going by the acrobatic moves he displayed from the gym, the wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant appears to be in quite an impressive shape before the penultimate Test match against Australia at the historic SCG. It is doubly important in face of a rough patch that he is having in the ongoing tournament, attracting a lot of flak from the game experts, commentators, and former cricketers. After all these criticisms, he would certainly want to capitalise on his stratospheric level of fitness.

Watch the video here:

Good day at the lab. 🔬 pic.twitter.com/EkgtYrjhri— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 5, 2021

It’s only a day to go for the clash to commence and it looks pleasing and reassuring for the Indian fans to see such visuals. Team India has great chances to clinch the series and the role of the southpaw would be extremely crucial, both behind in front of the wickets.

Also read: Virat Kohli Under 'Conflict of Interest' Scanner Yet Again for Links With Gaming Platform Sponsoring Team India Kits

Pant was one of the five Indian players who have recently been spotted dining at a restaurant, allegedly violating the norms of the bio-bubble, and was subsequently put under isolation. The rest four players were Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and seamer Navdeep Saini. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken this matter seriously and started a probe into it.

According to the bio-bubble rules, the players had been allowed to dine out at a restaurant but were instructed to avoid sitting indoors as it could enhance the chances of catching the contagion. A fan claimed that he was hugged by Pant which sparked a stir, but later backtracked and said that the social distancing protocols were always taken care of and observed throughout.

Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

It would be interesting to see how this superb fitness will translate on the crease when Team India plays on Sydney Cricket Ground. In view of the recent performances, and in absence of KL Rahul, the responsibility is double-fold for Pant. The series currently stands at 1-1. Both teams would be hitting the ground in full gusto to take an important lead in order to seize the Border-Gavaskar Test series.