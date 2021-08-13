Rishabh Pant's Picture of Practicing with England's Slip Cordon Goes Viral

Cricket is regarded as a gentleman’s game and several instances from the cricket field have proved it right. Ahead of the second Test match between India and England, an incident from the practice session at Lord’s stadium went viral on social media. The image featured India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and he was seen practicing with England’s slip cordon. Before the match, Pant was seen polishing his wicketkeeping skills. Earlier during the match at Trent Bridge, Pant’s wicketkeeping skills were lauded by many former cricketers and fans.

For a recap, the way he took off his gloves and did his work in the swing conditions was appreciated by all. In a situation where it was difficult for a wicketkeeper to collect a ball due to the momentum of the pitch, Pant displayed his class and patience from behind the stumps. There is no doubt that his alertness reminded us of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While sharing the photo, ESPNcricinfo wrote, “How often do you see this? Rishabh Pant practicing his wicket-keeping with the England slip cordon.”

How often do you see this? Rishabh Pant practicing his wicket-keeping with the England slip cordonhttps://t.co/YcwobX6Fxm | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YPGP1g2jlm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 12, 2021

Pant’s game with the bat and behind the stumps has evolved over the years. Though the pressure on him is humongous as people expect him to be the ideal finisher for Team India. Though in the first Test match, the batsman was able to score 25 runs out of the 20 balls he faced. After two back-to-back boundaries, Pant fell prey to Ollie Robinson and gave away his wicket. The second Test match, which started on August 12, features India in a comfortable position. For the loss of 3 wickets, the Men In Blue have put up 275 runs on Day 1. KL Rahul remains not out 127, while Ajinkya Rahane has scored 1 run. Cricket fans have high hopes from Pant as he will most likely get an opportunity to play on Day 2.

Of the three wickets, two were scalped by James Anderson while Robinson picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket.

