Rishabh Pant's Recovery Could Take Six Months, Ligament Injury Similar to That of Ravindra Jadeja: Report

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was reportedly airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for an urgent knee ligament surgery. The surgery being the primary reason, the BCCI also wanted its own medical panel to conduct a full-body MRI scan on the cricketer as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, the continuous influx of visitors in the Dehradun private hospital where Pant was admitted to following the accident is also one of the reasons why BCCI approved an air ambulance to shift the 25-year-old to Mumbai’s Kokilaen Dhiruhai Ambani Hospital.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals to Approach David Warner For Captaincy

The Indian Express reports that Pant’s ligament injury is similar to what India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered last year.

While there’s no certainty over when the wicketkeeper-batter will be back to playing competitive cricket, a source quoted by the publication revealed that the realistic goal could be early June when the final of the ICC World Test Championship is to be played.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 to be Held in September

“The World Test Championship final is in England in June. So if India qualifies for that, realistically, that’s what we are aiming for," the official added.

India are still in the running to make it to the final of the championship.

Meanwhile, Pant was shifted only after the board secretary Jay Shah spoke to the cricketer’s family.

“BCCI secretary Jay Shah spoke to Rishabh’s mother and made her understand that it would be best for him if he is treated by the BCCI’s medical team in Mumbai. Once the family was on the same page as us, we arranged for an air ambulance to bring him to Mumbai," the source claimed.

Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Friday morning (December 30).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here