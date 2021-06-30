Ritika Sajdeh Apologises To Husband Rohit Sharma On Instagram

The Indian cricket team is currently in England after losing the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Now the team will take on hosts England for a five-match Test series starting August 4. Meanwhile, the players are using the period before the red-ball series to have some fun time with their families. Rohit Sharma is also spending quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Ritika recently shared a picture on Instagram where she posted a cheeky video involving a dog and her husband. She posted a boomerang video in which Rohit was seen in his onfield avatar and a cute dog resting on a small bed. Ritika put an adorable caption on the video, “Sorry Ro, you’re not the cutest one on set anymore.”

The Indian smasher is also enjoying the break to the fullest. He recently shared a picture with wife Ritika. The adorable moment in the picturesque greenery was attached with a heart emoji by Rohit. Australian opener David Warner commented “legend” on this picture.

Rohit also shared a picture with his daughter Samaira who was seen enjoying a joyride while his father was holding her. The photo also featured Ajinkya Rahane’s daughter. “If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how! Pure joy with these cuties,” the Mumbai Indians captain said while describing the picture.

Meanwhile, Rohit is looking forward to the five-match Test series against England. The 34-year-old will also look to make his first Test ton abroad, as all his seven centuries in the longer format have come at home. Moreover, Rohit has very limited experience in the red-ball game and the England pace attack will test the Indian opener’s capabilities in conditions that favour fast bowlers.

The five-match Test series will begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge and is scheduled to conclude on September 14.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here