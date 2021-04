Ritika Sajdeh Shares Selfie with 'Two Babies' - Rohit and Samaira

From 2020, the beginning of cricket’s most extravagant tournament, IPLhas become synonymous with cricketers having to follow certain restrictive guidelines and moving from one bio-bubbleto another. This could take a toll on them mentally and physically, so players often take time off to spend it with their families. The latest cricketer to do so is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sahrama, whose wife Ritika Sajdeh has shared an adorable photograph of her “two babies” enjoying with her.

The family ‘selfie’ has Rohit, Ritika and their daughter Samaira, who is seen making an expression that suggests she is not very amused in the company of adults.

However, the photograph has been liked by more than 194,000 users and most comments on it adored the family, using adjectives like “cute”, “beauty” and “lovely”.

To protect the players from the coronavirus pandemic, their families are also made to stay in the bio-bubble, initially divided between Mumbai and Chennai, the two venues where matches are being played before being moved to other venues. Often cricketers share photographs that show them enjoying with their families as a means to refresh themselves ahead of their next game and overcome the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ritika previously shared another lovely photograph with Rohit, saying she was very proud of him, prompting Yuzvendra Chahal and Kevin Pietersen to comment on it. Both of them posted emojis on the photograph. Agreeing with Ritika, an Instagram user wrote, “The whole country is proud of him.”

Before that, she shared another one but without any caption.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, having won the tournament five times and defending the title in this season. Mumbai won their maiden title in 2013 under Rohit’s leadership.

Several other cricketers have in the past shared family photographs on social media like Rohit’s teammate Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who regularly share photographs with their son Agastya.

