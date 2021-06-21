Ritika Sajdeh Thinks Rohit Sharma is ‘Spying’ on Them! Check Hilarious Pictures

Poking fun at her husband Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she thinks that the ‘HIT-MAN’ maybe ‘spying’ on them.

Rohit is currently playing for Team India in the World Test Championship finals at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The opener scored a handy 34 runs for India before falling victim to Kyle Jamieson on Day 2 of after New Zealand opted to bowl first.

After the opener was dismissed, Rohit was seated in the stands with a pair of binoculars and wife Ritika happened to catch him in the act. Here is a picture of him shared by wife on her stories:

However, Ritika wasn’t the only person to have a go at Rohit for using binoculars as the image eventually turned into a meme fest and Twitter had to do what they generally do best. Here are some of the witty reactions by fans on Rohit and his binoculars.

Me Searching for the Guy who gave the idea of Hosting WTC Finals in England #WTCFinal2021 #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/CutYpLHNlv— ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) June 19, 2021

Rohit played a short yet promising innings, given how the ball was moving with New Zealand pacers making full use of the favourbale conditions.

The likes of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and Kyle Jamieson combined to bowl India out for 217.

Rohit scored 34 in 68 deliveries which included 6 fours.

New Zealand currently trail India by 116 runs after ending Day 3 with 101/2. R Ashwin and Ishant removed the openers before matters could be uncontrollable for Kohli and his side. Skipper Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor will resume the innings once play is resumed.

Day 1 of the World Test Championship was abandoned due to a wet outfield after persistent rain. Day 2 and Day 3 saw some action, but the fourth day might end up being a complete washout.

