Ritika Sajdeh Wants Rohit Sharma To Send 'Replacement Fingers'

India captain Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating century on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Rohit’s century has generated tremendous buzz on the social media with cricket lovers praising the skipper on social media.

But among all the congratulatory posts, one stood out. Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit, reacted to his century on her Instagram Story.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t Expect Australia to be Bowled Out in One Session’

While sharing a euphoric picture of Rohit, Ritika wrote, “I love you, Rohit Sharma, but send replacement fingers please."

Interestingly, Ritika has a habit of keeping her fingers crossed when her husband is at the crease. Quite often fans share snaps of Ritika battling nerves while watching Rohit bat.

Rohit notched up his 9th Test century on Friday as he blunted Australia’s bowling attack on a challenging pitch. In the process, Rohit became the first Indian skipper to have hundreds in all three formats of the game.

Rohit’s memorable hundred, his first as Test captain, was laced with 15 fours and two towering sixes. The knock also ended his century drought in red-ball cricket.

The veteran batter had last registered a triple-digit score against England in September 2021. Besides, Rohit showed remarkable composure as wickets kept falling at the other end.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Indian Cricket Team’s Very Own ‘RRR’

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav failed to make significant contributions as they all were dismissed cheaply.

But Rohit steadied the ship alongside comeback man Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja and Axar Patel added an unbroken 81 for the eighth wicket to drive their team into a position of strength.

At the end of Day 2 of the Nagpur Test, the hosts were ahead of Australia by 144 runs, courtesy of gritty fifties by Jadeja and Patel. This they extended to 229 runs on the third day before being bowled out for 400.

And then on the third day, Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic to take a five-wicket haul as Australia were bundled out for a mere 91 in their second innings.

Get the latest Cricket News here