Rivals Using Opportunity to Unfairly 'Slam Boots' Into Aussies: Warne

Warne, advisor to Indian Premier League side the Rajasthan Royals, said the cheating scandal should be used as an opportunity for other cricket teams to reflect on their own conduct.
"It is very disappointing but I feel that this has given an opportunity to others to slam [the] boot into Australians without any reason," Warne said.
The 48-year-old said he would not defend the conduct of cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, who have been removed from their leadership positions on the Australian team, and that he was "embarrassed" as any other Australian over the affair.
"[But] anyone who has been beaten by Australia, who don't like the way the Australians play the game or they don't like any individual in any country have taken the opportunity to take boots into the Australians," he said in Jaipur.
"I think it is a great opportunity for every single country look into its own backyards and think [about] the way they want to play cricket."
Smith and Warner have each been banned for a year by Australia and the IPL, keeping them out of contention for the Indian tournament, which starts this weekend.
Smith was slated to captain the Royals, who Warne led to the IPL title in 2008 during the competition's inaugural season.
Warner was to have been captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad and led them to the title in 2016.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
First Published: April 6, 2018, 12:06 PM IST