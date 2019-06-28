The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street is set to make its ICC World Cup 2019 debut when it hosts the group stage encounter between Sri Lanka and South Africa.
This will be the first match that will be played at the venue in the year. So both sides will only get an idea when they get a look at the pitch before the game.
There have been 16 ODIs played at the venue and historically, the ground has seen sides chasing ended up as victors more often, with nine against five times.
The surface is expected to be good for batting but bowlers have also found assistance. The previous ODI at the venue, which was between England and Australia saw both sides score 300-plus, with the hosts chasing down 310 in under 45 overs.
While South Africa are already out of the competition, Sri Lanka need to ensure a victory to stay in contention for the semi-finals.
Riverside Ground Pitch Report: Good Batting Deck Awaits Sri Lanka, South Africa
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings