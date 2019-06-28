starts in
Riverside Ground Pitch Report: Good Batting Deck Awaits Sri Lanka, South Africa

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Riverside Ground Pitch Report: Good Batting Deck Awaits Sri Lanka, South Africa

The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street is set to make its ICC World Cup 2019 debut when it hosts the group stage encounter between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

This will be the first match that will be played at the venue in the year. So both sides will only get an idea when they get a look at the pitch before the game.

There have been 16 ODIs played at the venue and historically, the ground has seen sides chasing ended up as victors more often, with nine against five times.

The surface is expected to be good for batting but bowlers have also found assistance. The previous ODI at the venue, which was between England and Australia saw both sides score 300-plus, with the hosts chasing down 310 in under 45 overs.

While South Africa are already out of the competition, Sri Lanka need to ensure a victory to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

icc world cup 2019 South Africa sri lanka

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
