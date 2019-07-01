starts in
Riverside Ground Pitch Report: Good Batting Deck Awaits Sri Lanka, West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
Riverside Ground Pitch Report: Good Batting Deck Awaits Sri Lanka, West Indies

The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street is set to feature in the ICC World Cup 2019 once again when it hosts the group stage encounter between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Monday, July 1st.

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is known to be a batting paradise, and the team winning the toss would ideally look to bat first so they can put up a big sore on the board.

There have been 17 ODIs played at the venue and historically, the ground has seen sides chasing ended up as victors more often, with ten against five times.

The surface is expected to be good for batting but bowlers have also found assistance. The previous ODI at the venue, which saw Sri Lanka take on South Africa saw the Proteas chase down the first innings total set by Sri Lanka with consummate ease.

Neither team has lit up the World Cup with their performances at the tournament so far, and as the end of the group stage approaches, both would be motivated to register some wins to bring joy to their fans.

