RIW vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Ripoll Warriors and Barna Royals have both been on the winning end of all the matches that they have played in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021league till now. The two sides will certainly be in no mood to break their respective winning streaks. Ripolli have been on the winning end of both the matches that they have played, while Barna have made their grand entry in the tournament by registering their debut win. In the latest game, Ripolli beat Hira CC Sabadell by 13 runs and Barna defeated City lions by 10 runs.

The two sides will be squaring off against each other at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, February 11. The match will start from 7 PM IST.

RIW vs BARECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals:Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

RIW vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Live Score / Scorecard

RIW vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals: Match Details

February 11 - 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, RIW vs BAR Dream11 team for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals captain: Prince Dhiman

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals vice-captain: Amir Shahzad

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals wicket keeper: Waqar Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals batsmen: Mohsin Ali, Asim Maqbool, Syed Shafaat Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals all rounders: Azhar, Prince Dhiman, Aqtadar Iqbal khan, Amir Shahzad

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals bowlers: W Anwar, Murad Ali, Mohammad Nazim

RIW vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors probable playing 11 against Barna Royals: Prince Dhiman, Asim Maqbool, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Ehsan Ellahi, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal khan, Karanpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Jagbeer Singh.

RIW vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Barna Royals probableplaying 11 against Ripoll Warriors: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, Azhar, Hassan