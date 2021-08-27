Riyan Parag Plans for a 'Collab' With Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Tabraiz Shamsi

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals revealed on August 25, the signing of South African leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the second phase of the tournament. Currently ranked world’s No.1 T20 bowler, the new RR addition will join the team as a replacement for Australian pacer Andrew Tye. Tye pulled out of the remainder of the IPL because he wanted to spend time with his family. Shamsi will join a solid wrist-spin contingent in the squad that boasts of leg spinners like Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, and Riyan Parag.

Reacting to RR’s fresh recruit, Parag asked Shamsi to join him in the celebration. The young RR all-rounder, who is known for his ‘selfie’ celebration, wrote on Twitter, “DM to collab. Let’s celebrate together soon, Tabraiz Shamsi.” Shamsi, who happens to have a reputation across the globe, for celebrating with his shoes, responded to Parag’s tweet. “For sure, bro. I believe you have a few things to teach me when it comes to celebrations,” wrote Shamsi in a tweet.

For sure bro.. I believe u have a few things to teach me when it comes to celebrations 😎 https://t.co/44Eiq8Xhgo— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 25, 2021

Shamsi has been a part of the IPL in the past. In 2016, he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and claimed four wickets in three games.

In the upcoming leg of the 14th edition, the Royals will miss the services of England’s pacer Jofra Archer, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, as well as all-rounder Ben Stokes. Archer has been ruled out of action due to his recurring elbow issues. Buttler will be missing from the ranks as he is expecting the birth of his second child. Stokes, on the other hand, announced an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health. He also has been consistently troubled by a finger injury and remains an unlikely participant for the Rajasthan based outfit.

Royals have added New Zealand batsman Glen Phillips to their overseas contingent which includes David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman.

