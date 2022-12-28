Riyan Parag Sets Stage on Fire With 28-ball 78 Against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy Match

Assam batter Riyan Parag set the stage on fire with his blistering 78-run knock against Hyderabad in the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Parag completed his half-century in just 19 balls and ended up scoring 78 off just 28 balls to put Assam on top.

The 21-year-old came out to bat at number 3 when Assam were two down for just 29 as openers Kunal Saikia and Rahul Hazarika failed to give their team a good start. But Parag took over the charge on the Hyderabad bowlers and scored some sublime shots all across the ground. He hit 8 fours and six sixes during his 28-ball stay and batted with a strike rate of 278.57. Earlier, he claimed four wickets with the ball to help Assam bowl out Hyderabad for just 208.

Year Ender 2022: The Beautiful Game Shines Through as Lionel Messi Completes Football

Brought out the in Riyan Parag. pic.twitter.com/8MKZNfkYIn— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 28, 2022

50 in 19 balls for riyan parag after taking 4 wickets in the 1st innings, get him in the Indian team asap— Gitartha Kalita (@gitartha_k) December 28, 2022

Riyan Parag is in terrific form. VHT, SMAT, Ranji. He is contributing with match winning performances. Really hope he will continue this to IPL. Such a talented player.#RiyanParag— Saint (@Cricguy1) December 28, 2022

Recently, Parag produced a brilliant show in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 where he accounted for 552 runs, including three centuries. Recently in an interview with Cricketnext, Parag opened up on his dream to play for India.

“I have been prioritising myself and my opinions about myself. I can surely play for India in the next years so I am just sticking to that and working, working and only working towards that,” he told News 18 Cricketnext in an exclusive.

Year Ender 2022: How Ronaldo Ruined His Legacy in 90 Minutes

Meanwhile, his exploits with the bat on Wednesday helped Assam take a crucial 179-run lead over Hyderabad at stumps on Day 2.

Swarupam Purkayastha (22) Akash Sengupta (4) were unbeaten at stumps as the game still hangs in balance as Hyderabad need to take some early wickets on Day 3 to tighten their grip.

In Hyderabad: Assam 1st Innings 205 in 56.4 overs and 182/6 in 39 overs. Hyderabad 1st Innings 208 all out in 66.5 overs (Rohit Rayudu 60; Riyan Parag 4/48, Mukhtar Hussain 3/62).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here