Rizwan's 73no Stretches Pakistan Lead To 288 In 2nd Test
Mohammad Rizwans unbeaten half century stretched Pakistan's lead to 288 runs and further frustrate South Africa on the fourth day of the second cricket test on Sunday.
- Associated Press
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwans unbeaten half century stretched Pakistan’s lead to 288 runs and further frustrate South Africa on the fourth day of the second cricket test on Sunday.
Rizwan was unbeaten on 73 off 153 balls with eight fours and got valuable support from tailenders Yasir Shah (23) and Nauman Ali (10 not out) to guide the home team to 217-8 at lunch.
Pakistan, which scored 272 in the first innings, grabbed a vital 71-run first innings lead on a slow wicket after dismissing the Proteas for 201.
Left-arm spinner George Linde picked up 4-34 while fellow left-armer Keshav Maharaj has an expensive 3-108 as sloppy South African fielding allowed Pakistan to build a challenging target.
Resuming on 129-6 with an overall lead of 200, Hasan Ali (5) fell leg before wicket to Maharaj in the days sixth over before two dropped catches off Shah saw him add 53 valuable runs with Rizwan.
Captain Quinton de Kock couldnt grab a faint edge behind the wicket when Shah was on 10 and then Linde couldnt hold on to a tough one-handed catch off his own bowling when Pakistan’s lead was 257.
South Africa also dropped two catches late on the third day which enabled Pakistan’s lower order to make a strong comeback after the tourists had fallen to 76-5.
Rizwan started the day with an imperious cover driven boundary off fast bowler Andrich Nortjes first ball and also used his feet well against both spinners by playing sweep shots and drives.
He raised his half century off 113 balls by neatly square cutting Linde to the point boundary for four before de Kock finally held onto a sharp catch from Shah.
South Africa trails the series 1-0 after losing the first test by seven wickets at Karachi.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking