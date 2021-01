RJS vs VID Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RJS vs VID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RJS vs VID Dream11 Best Picks / RJS vs VID Dream11 Captain / RJS vs VID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Rajasthan are allset to take on Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 today. This will be the first match for both teams and they will try to start their campaign on a winning note. Both sides have a mix of experienced players and young talent. It has been a long gap since the two sides last met each other. It was in the 2019 season in a match that Vidarbha won by just 1 run. There is very little separating the two sides and fans can expect another close contest here. The match will be played at 12 PM IST at Emerald High School Ground, Indore.

RJS vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Streaming

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

RJS vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Live Score / Scorecard

RJS vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Match Details

January 11 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 RJS vs VID Dream11 team for Rajasthan vs Vidarbha

captain: Deepak Chahar

vice-captain: Ganesh Satish

wicketkeeper: Manender Singh

batsmen: Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish

all-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Ashok Menaria, Akshay Karnewar

bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Lalit Yadav

RJS vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan probable playing 11 against Vidarbha: Ankit Lamba, Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria, Manender Singh (WK), Salman Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi

RJS vs VID Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021, Vidarbha probable playing 11 against Rajasthan: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare