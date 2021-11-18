RJS vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 18, 08:30 AM IST

RJS vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Rajasthan and Vidarbha: Rajasthan will be battling it out against Vidarbha in the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The much-fancied game between the two sides will be hosted on November 18 at 08:30 AM IST at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Rajasthan were a team to beat in the league stage of the T20 Competition. The team is unbeatable in the competition so far as they are coming after winning all their five matches. The team defeated Haryana in their last game to book a berth in the quarter-final.

Just like Rajasthan, Vidarbha also finished at the top of the points table. The team formed a part of Plate Group and they secured victory in all their five league matches. It will be interesting to see which team between Rajasthan and Vidarbha registers a win on Thursday to continue their winning run in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan and Vidarbha; here is everything you need to know:

RJS vs VID Telecast

The Rajasthan vs Vidarbha game will not be telecasted in India

RJS vs VID Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan and Vidarbha will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

RJS vs VID Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Rajasthan playing against Vidarbha at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

RJS vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jitesh Sharma

Vice-Captain- Akshay Wadkar

Suggested Playing XI for RJS vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar, Suraj Ahuja

Batters: Ashok Menaria, Jitesh Sharma, Sooraj Rai

All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers: Tanveer Ul-Haq, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare

RJS vs VID Probable XIs:

Rajasthan: Deepak Hooda, Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Shubham Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Vidarbha: Darshan Nalkonde, Sanjay Raghunath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Sooraj Rai, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade

