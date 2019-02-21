Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Updated: February 21, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Roach Out of England ODIs With Back Injury

Windies paceman Kemar Roach has been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against England after scans revealed a stress reaction in his back. Cricket West Indies (CWI), however, are hopeful that it's not a stress fracture.

Having played 80 ODIs, Roach is a crucial member of the bowling department and CWI will hope that the 30-year-old gets fit before the 2019 World Cup. The board has not named a replacement yet for the pacer.

Windies are scheduled to be involved in a tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh in early May and will also play three unofficial warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup which will give Roach an opportunity to make a comeback.

Prior to the injury, Roach had an outstanding Test series against England, finishing the three-match series with 18 wickets which earned him the man of the series award.

The home side were overpowered by the No. 1 side by six wickets in the first ODI, chasing down a massive target of 361 runs comfortably with eight balls to spare, on the back of contrasting centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root.
First Published: February 21, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
