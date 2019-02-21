Roach Out of England ODIs With Back Injury

Loading...
Having played 80 ODIs, Roach is a crucial member of the bowling department and CWI will hope that the 30-year-old gets fit before the 2019 World Cup. The board has not named a replacement yet for the pacer.
Windies are scheduled to be involved in a tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh in early May and will also play three unofficial warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup which will give Roach an opportunity to make a comeback.
Prior to the injury, Roach had an outstanding Test series against England, finishing the three-match series with 18 wickets which earned him the man of the series award.
The home side were overpowered by the No. 1 side by six wickets in the first ODI, chasing down a massive target of 361 runs comfortably with eight balls to spare, on the back of contrasting centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root.
First Published: February 21, 2019, 10:26 AM IST