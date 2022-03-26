Road Safety World Series Season 2 Set to be Held from June 4

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series cricket league will be played from June 4 to July 3 across three venues, Lucknow, Indore and Jodhpur.

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 30-day event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

Wishing all success to the event, sports minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the road and road safety."

The former BCCI chief also said that he is “extremely delighted to know that legends from eight countries i.e. Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts India are going to participate in this tournament".

The Road Safety World Series is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, said, “The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulations while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads."

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people’s outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

