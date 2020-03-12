Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |March 12, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Road Safety World Series to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium starting March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule.

This decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the players, staff and spectators.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final.

All stake holders agreed that “they will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities as they understand that it is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and they remain realistic and flexible in their approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course”.

There are currently 7 matches left in the tournament, with the final set to take place on March 22.

Sporting events around the world have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. There remain question marks over whether the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place despite BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's public assurances that the tournament is on.

