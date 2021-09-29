Road to Recovery has Just Begun, Says Kuldeep Yadav After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has announced that he underwent a successful knee surgery on Wednesday that ruled him out of the ongoing IPL 2021 season and could see him miss most part of the domestic season. The 26-year-old took to Twitter share the update. Kuldeep wrote, “Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible."

Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible. ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/364k9WWDb3— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 29, 2021

Few days back, it was reported that Kuldeep sustained a serious knee injury during the IPL preparatory camp and was likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign cut short.

“Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee and it was really bad at that point," a senior BCCI official had told PTI.

Once a team India regular, Kuldeep Yadav’s career went south following a torried 2019 IPL season. He lost faith of the team management and saw a left-arm orthodox bowler being picked from the stand-by despite him being in the main squad, didn’t get a chance.

He is now expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before attempting a comeback to competitive cricket.

The Kanpur-based cricketer has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is for a total of 174 wickets across formats. He last played for India in Sri Lanka but it was more of a middling performance with best figures of 2/48 in an ODI game and 2/30 in a T20 International. He played two more games during that tour — an ODI and a T20I — in which he went wicket-less.

(With PTI Inputs)

