Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 June, 2020

1ST INN

Zurich Nomads CC *

122/4 (10.0)

Zurich Nomads CC
v/s
Cossonay CC
Cossonay CC

Zurich Nomads CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Robin Singh's Car Seized in Chennai for Lockdown Violation

Former India cricketer Robin Singh's car has been seized by Chennai Police for violating lockdown rules.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Robin Singh's Car Seized in Chennai for Lockdown Violation

Former India cricketer Robin Singh's car has been seized by Chennai Police for violating lockdown rules.

According to IANS, a police official said Robin was driving on the East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday morning. He neither had the mandatory e-pass nor any valid reasons to travel in his car. Robin allegedly travelled in his car from Adyar to Utthandi in Chennai to buy vegetables.

"He was very polite and didn't put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules," the police official said adding that he might have travelled in his car for more than two kilometre from his residence.

Chennai has been under intense lockdown for 12 days since June 19.

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had instructed citizens to come out only for buying essential items, and that too only within two kilometre radius from their homes without using their vehicles.

As of Thursday, Chennai has seen 45814 positive cases of coronavirus infections with numbers increasing expontentially in recent weeks.

Robin has played one Test and 136 One-Day Internationals for India. He has scored 2336 runs in ODIs apart from picking up 69 wickets in a career that began in 1989 and ended in 2001.

After retirement, he has taken up various roles including assistant coach at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

ChennaiChennai LockdowncoronavirusOff The FieldRobin SinghTamil Nadu

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more