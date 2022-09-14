Robin Uthappa Retires from All Forms of Cricket; Played Last for India In 2015

India senior batter Robin Uthappa has called time on his international career. The 36-year-old last played for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe. “It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” he tweeted.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022



Uthappa made his India debut against England back in 2006 and went onto play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2007 with his finishing abilities. He went to feature in 46 ODIs, in which he amassed a total of 934 runs, with 86 being his highest score. Moreover, he also went onto represent India in 13 T20Is, where he mustered 249 runs at a strike-rate of 118.01.

He also thanked all the IPL teams he has played so far. In the Indian Premier League, he played for Chennai Super Kings last season. He also appeared for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14 years of IPL.

In domestic cricket, he represented Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kerala, respectively.

