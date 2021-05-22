Robin Uthappa Thinks This One Factor Hampered His India Career

Robin Uthappa was certainly an entertaining batsman who was known for his explosive shots. He made his debut in 2006 as a 20-year-old for the final ODI of the seven-match series in Indore against England. Uthappa did make a swashbuckling debut, scoring 86 runs off 96 balls. He was supposed to have an exciting career but things didn’t quite work out according to the script.

During a recent interview with YouTube channel The Grade Cricketer Uthappa opened about the reason behind his short career for India in limited-overs cricket.

Uthappa had taken up different roles time and again for the team. While this could be seen as a utility role, Uthappa believes the constant shift in his batting order hampered his career.

Quite like his debut, he batted at the opening slot for 16 innings. He was then shifted to the 3rd spot and later went on to play at fifth, sixth and even seventh in the batting order. The right-handed batsman said that had he batted at one slot for a longer period of time, he could possibly have played more matches for India.

During the interview, he said that if one gave a glance at his statistics, one would observe that he did not play more than three innings in one batting position. Uthappa further said that if he had played 49 games at one position then he would have played 149 or 249 matches for India. “Because I was that good,” he added.

The 35-year-old cricketer said that he took up the various roles because it helped his team but it also affected his career stats. Uthappa who played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India was also a part of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup victory squad.

Uthappa currently plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

