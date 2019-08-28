Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Qualifier 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2019

1ST INN

Ballari Tuskers *

64/2 (7.5)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Robin Uthappa to Lead Kerala in Domestic One-Day & T20 Trophies

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Robin Uthappa to Lead Kerala in Domestic One-Day & T20 Trophies

Karnataka stalwart Robin Uthappa has been named the skipper for his new side Kerala for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled to begin next month. The 33-year-old will also lead Kerala in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy that follows the one-day tournament.

“Uthappa is an India international and we will like to utilise his experience in the best possible way. We have communicated our decision to coach Dav Whatmore and he has expressed no reservation. We have faith in Robin's leadership skills and that's why we have decided to name him captain for the shorter formats," KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair.

No decision has been made as to who will lead the side in Ranji Trophy. Sachin Baby led Kerala in the last two years, where they reached the quarter-final and the semi-final respectively.

“We will evaluate Robin's captaincy once both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments end. Ranji Trophy is beginning only in December. So we still have time to take a decision on Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain," said Nair.

Despite good returns in the Ranji Trophy in recent times, Kerala hasn’t performed as well in the shorter formats.

After playing for Karnataka over a decade, Uthappa made a move to Saurashtra a couple of seasons back. He missed last Ranji season due to an injury.

Uthappa has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20s for India in which he has managed to score 934 and 249 runs respectively.

keralarobin uthappaVijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Related stories

Dinesh Karthik to Lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 11:24 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik to Lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...