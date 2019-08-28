Robin Uthappa to Lead Kerala in Domestic One-Day & T20 Trophies

Karnataka stalwart Robin Uthappa has been named the skipper for his new side Kerala for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled to begin next month. The 33-year-old will also lead Kerala in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy that follows the one-day tournament.
“Uthappa is an India international and we will like to utilise his experience in the best possible way. We have communicated our decision to coach Dav Whatmore and he has expressed no reservation. We have faith in Robin's leadership skills and that's why we have decided to name him captain for the shorter formats," KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair.
No decision has been made as to who will lead the side in Ranji Trophy. Sachin Baby led Kerala in the last two years, where they reached the quarter-final and the semi-final respectively.
“We will evaluate Robin's captaincy once both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments end. Ranji Trophy is beginning only in December. So we still have time to take a decision on Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain," said Nair.
Despite good returns in the Ranji Trophy in recent times, Kerala hasn’t performed as well in the shorter formats.
After playing for Karnataka over a decade, Uthappa made a move to Saurashtra a couple of seasons back. He missed last Ranji season due to an injury.
Uthappa has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20s for India in which he has managed to score 934 and 249 runs respectively.
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
