Robin Uthappa Was Forced to Sign Transfer Papers At Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League is one of the best tournaments in the world, it is even more popular than the ICC tournaments! But not many highlight the fact that just like any other glittering thing, it too has its dark spots which has been kept away from the public perception. One such dark tale came out in the open when ex-India batter Robin Uthappa revealed how he was forced out of the Mumbai Indian setup as he was not performing well. He said that he was threatened to sign the transfer papers and told he won’t be in the playing eleven if he doesn’t do as asked.

“So, I was along with Zaheer Khan and Manish Pandey. I was one of the first people to be transferred in the IPL. For me, it became extremely difficult because my loyalties were completely laid out with MI at that point. It happened a month before the IPL and I refused to sign the transfer papers,” Uthappa said in a conversation with Ashwin.

The 35-year-old made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in the inaugural IPL(2008) before moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) next year where the team reached the finals of the IPL under Anil Kumble. The team went onto lose to Deccan Chargers which is now replaced with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I was going through something in my personal life and I was completely in depression during my first season with RCB. I didn’t play well even for one game that season. The only game in which I did well was when I was dropped and picked again. I played thinking that I really needed to do something in this match. Someone from MI, I won’t name him, had told me that if I didn’t sign the transfer papers, I’d not get to play in the XI for MI,” he added.

