ROC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 22, 06:00 PM IST

ROC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Rocks and Knights: In their last league match of the CSA T20 Challenge, Rocks will battle it out against Knights at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. The two teams will be playing in the dead-rubber as the match result won’t make any significant changes. Rocks have confirmed their qualification for the playoffs while Knights are already out from the race.

Rocks were denied an ideal start in the league after losing their first two games at the hands of Western Province and Titans. The team was quick to learn from its mistakes. Rocks haven’t lost a single game in their last four matches. The team defeated Dolphins in their latest game by defending 119 runs.

As far as Knights are concerned, they struggled to get going in the league. Knights succumbed to pressure as they could win just one out of their six league games. As the team is out from the playoff race, they will hope to win the Tuesday game to conclude the league on a good note.

Ahead of the match between Rocks and Knights; here is everything you need to know:

ROC vs KTS Telecast

ROC vs KTS match will not be telecasted in India.

ROC vs KTS Live Streaming

The Rocks vs Knights game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ROC vs KTS Match Details

The Rocks vs Knights contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 06:00 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

ROC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jacques Snyman

Vice-Captain- Pieter Malan

Suggested Playing XI for ROC vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Fortuin, Mangaliso Mosehle

Batters: Pieter Malan, CP Klijnhans, Janneman Malan, Jacques Snyman

All-rounders: Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams

Bowlers: Gregory Mahlokwana, Hardus Viljoen, Alfred Mothoa

ROC vs KTS Probable XIs:

Rocks: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Hardus Viljoen, Hlomla Hanabe

Knights: Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Nealan van Heerden, CP Klijnhans, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Migael Pretorius, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa

