ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Rocks vs Titans, February 9, 1:30 PM IST

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Match 5 between Rocks and Titans: In the fifth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, the Rocks will lock horns with the Titans at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, February 9. The game will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Both sides lost their respective tournament openers on Monday, Rocks lost the match by six wickets against Western Province. Whereas, the Titans lost the match by eight runs against the Warriors the same day. The Rocks are currently placed at the bottom of the CSA T20 2022 points table, whereas Titans are currently placed at the seventh spot on the standings. Both the teams will be looking to win the fifth match of the tournament and get some points on the board.

Ahead of the match between Rocks and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

ROC vs TIT Telecast

ROC vs TIT match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

ROC vs TIT Live Streaming

The Rocks vs Titans game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ROC vs TIT Match Details

The Rocks vs Titans contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 9.

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Donavon Ferreira

Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Suggested Playing XI for ROC vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Henrich Klaasen

Batters: Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Sibonelo Makhanya, Pieter Malan

Allrounders: Donavon Ferreira, Ferisco Adams

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso

ROC vs TIT Probable XIs

Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin, Cebo Tshiki, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Hardus Viljoen, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams

Titans: Gihahn Cloete, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Donavon Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi

