Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

118/3 (10.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

82/4 (8.0)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers need 37 runs in 12 balls at 18.5 rpo
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

311/1 (20.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Limassol Gladiators CC
Limassol Gladiators CC*

33/1 (3.3)

Limassol Gladiators CC need 279 runs in 99 balls at 16.90 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rod Marsh Had Predicted Ricky Ponting Would be a Superstar: Tom Moody

Ponting also won three consecutive World Cup titles and was captain in two of them.

IANS |June 28, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Rod Marsh Had Predicted Ricky Ponting Would be a Superstar: Tom Moody

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody said that wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh had earmarked Ricky Ponting for greatness right from the latter's teenage years.

"When Ponting was part of the Australian academy even before he played a first-class game - Rod Marsh was head of the academy - and he told me that he had never seen anyone pick length as quickly as Ponting did," Moody said during the show 'Cricket Inside Out' on the ICC website.

"This was when Ponting was a 16-year-old kid and Marsh had said this kid is going to be a superstar."

Ponting had an underwhelming international debut, managing to score just one run in an ODI against South Africa in February 1995. Later in the year however, he made an impressive 95 against Sri Lanka on Test debut.

Moody said that Ponting had his issues with temperament and the rough edges needed to be flattened out.

"Ponting was a rough diamond when he first arrived. He made mistakes like we all have but he has learnt from them and evolved into a match-winner. He became one of the most respected Australian batsmen, captain, commentator and now a coach," Moody added.

Ponting would go on to be Australia's all time highest run scorer in ODIs and Tests. He also won three consecutive World Cup titles and was captain in two of them.

Australia cricketricky pontingRod Marshtom moody

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more