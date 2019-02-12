Rodrigues Jumps to Two, Mandhana at Six in Latest T20 Rankings

Loading...
After scoring 132 runs in the series, Rodrigues finds herself in the second position, up by four places in the batting rankings. Mandhana too has progressed by four ranks and finds herself in the sixth position, courtesy her two half centuries and score of 86 in the last T20I.
Spinner Radha Yadav is up 18 places as well to 10th position, and Deepti Sharma is up five places to 14th spot in the bowling rankings.
For New Zealand, Sophie Devine has moved up from 11th to eighth position among batters after scoring 153 runs in the series including a match-winning 72 in the last match. White ferns skipper Amy Satterthwaite’s 87 runs have lifted her from 23rd to 17th position. Among the bowlers, Lea Tahuhu has progressed five slots to 11th position.
There was progress for players involved in the Windies vs Pakistan series as well. For the Windies, Dottin was the standout performer in a 2-1 series win in Pakistan. She has moved up two places to third among batters after scoring 158 runs in the series, while her three wickets have lifted her two slots to 29th among bowlers. With this, she has also been promoted to number one in the list of all-rounders.
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has seen herself climb three slots to tie with teammate Javeria Khan in 15th position among batters while Sana Mir, who is top ranked in the ODI format, has moved up six places to take 28th position among T20I bowlers after taking three wickets in the series.
On the other hand, South Africa completed a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in their home series before the ICC Women’s Championship series. Captain Dane van Niekerk moved up three slots to reach a career-best 12th among batters, up six places to 20th among bowlers and up two berths among all-rounders to third.
Shabnim Ismail (up four places to seventh) and Marizanne Kappe (up seven places to 22nd) are other notable gainers. For Sri Lanka, Shashikala Siriwardene has reached the 30th position.
In the overall team rankings, New Zealand moved ahead of England to occupy the second spot. Australia continue to be top, while Windies and India are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.
First Published: February 12, 2019, 1:49 PM IST