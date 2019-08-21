Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rodrigues Top Scores as Yorkshire Diamonds Register Win in Kia Super League

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
India's Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat for the Yorkshire Diamonds as they registered a win against defending Kia Super League champions Surrey Stars on Tuesday (August 20).

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 42 off 33 balls as the Diamonds chased down the target of 122 with 1 ball left, registering a five-wicket win in the process. It also earned her the Player of the Match award.

Opting to bowl first, the Diamonds struck early through leg-spinner Katie Levick, who removed opener Bryony Smith and Sarah Taylor within the first 3 overs.

Other opener Lizelle Lee scored a patient 28 but fell shortly after skipper Natalie Sciver had departed, leaving the Stars in a spot of bother at 52-4.

A 59-run partnership between South Africans Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp helped revive their innings as they finished on 121-6.

In reply, the Diamonds lost Laura Winfield early but a 34-ball 38 from Alyssa Healy and a 24-ball 29 from Hollie Armitage helped lay the platform for Rodrigues, who finished off the chase with ease.

