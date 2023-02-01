Roelof van der Merwe Backs Virat Kohli to Surpass Sachin Tendulkar's Record of 100 Centuries

Sunrisers Eastern Cape spinner Roelof van der Merwe has taken the SA20 league by storm, picking up 14 wickets in just six matches, helping his franchise to second place in the league standings, with just two matches remaining before playoffs.

Roelof, 38 is still going strong having represented Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022, and he has backed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli to go on and surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries.

Kohli has been nearing Sachin’s illustrious record of 49 centuries in the ODI format, having scored 46 tons including two centuries against Sri Lanka recently.

Roelof who played with Kohli at RCB in IPL back in 2009-10 said the latter would have it in his mind to surpass Sachin’s elusive record.

ALSO READ| Cricket news Live Updates: Sam Curran Guilty of Breaching Code of Conduct, When MSD Slammed Poor Fielders

In a select media interaction, the spinner who has represented the Netherlands and South Africa at the international level backed the former Indian skipper to keep playing for many more years.

“Obviously, Virat’s a great player and yes, I do think he can do that. Hundred centuries will be at the back of his mind. In India, following somebody like Sachin (Tendulkar) it’s a big deal. He will be motivated to keep going," said van der Merwe.

While Indian players are not allowed by the BCCI to play in foreign leagues, Roelof picked Suryakumar Yadav as the player he’s like to play alongside in SA20, given his dazzling form in the shortest format.

“At the moment, you’ve got to go with SKY, the way he is hitting the ball, it’s got to be him at the moment," he replied.

ALSO READ| ‘Rishabh Pant Drove Me Nuts’: Former India Coach Reveals Why He Stopped Coaching ‘Stubborn’ Youngster

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are on the verge of reaching the playoffs and the Dutchman remains focused on winning the final two games and sealing their place in the next round.

“Obviously we’re sitting in a good position at the moment, the boys have gelled well together, and we’ve found a method of winning games. We’re excited for the last two games, hopefully, we can get two wins and secure a playoff spot.

Get the latest Cricket News here