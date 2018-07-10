Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Roger Federer Handed 'No.1 Test Ranking' by ICC After Emulating Sachin Tendulkar

ICC | Updated: July 10, 2018, 8:51 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar was renowned for his textbook technique but he now has a competitor in tennis legend Roger Federer, who channeled his inner Tendulkar during his round of 16 match at Wimbledon.

The Swiss maestro swept away his opponent Adrian Manarinno in three sets, but it was a nonchalant flow of the racket in the third set which caught the eyes of willow-lovers.

Federer over-hit a backhand and when his opponent courteously returned the ball, the eight-time Wimbledon champion elected to display his cricket skills, with a punched forward defence, which didn't go unnoticed by Wimbledon's social media accounts.







The 36-year-old is more renowned for defending tennis titles than forward defences, but this dexterous left-handed shot displayed his innate sporting talent. Furthermore, it was straight out the middle of the strings.

