Roger Federer Handed 'No.1 Test Ranking' by ICC After Emulating Sachin Tendulkar

The Swiss maestro swept away his opponent Adrian Manarinno in three sets, but it was a nonchalant flow of the racket in the third set which caught the eyes of willow-lovers.
Federer over-hit a backhand and when his opponent courteously returned the ball, the eight-time Wimbledon champion elected to display his cricket skills, with a punched forward defence, which didn't go unnoticed by Wimbledon's social media accounts.
Ratings for @rogerfederer's forward defence, @ICC?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VVAt2wHPa4— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2018
*sigh* ok... 👇 pic.twitter.com/KXnhaznxL8— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018
The 36-year-old is more renowned for defending tennis titles than forward defences, but this dexterous left-handed shot displayed his innate sporting talent. Furthermore, it was straight out the middle of the strings.
First Published: July 10, 2018, 8:49 AM IST