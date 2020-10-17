CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Rohan Jaitley Unanimously Elected DDCA President

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Rohan Jaitley Unanimously Elected DDCA President

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the lone candidate who had filed his nomination against him withdrew his candidature.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The final list of candidates was declared by the Election Returning Officer, after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature forcandidates expired on Saturday. Elections for six posts are to be held between November 5 and 8.

The other posts for which elections are be held are for the posts of treasurer and four directors.

"I don't mind a contest. It is good for the democratic process. The Idea is to bring in good people at appropriate times to have checks and balances in place," he had told PTI after filing nomination.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"The first idea is to get a Vision Document and also put the necessary checks and balances in place so that we move in right directions," he said.

"I will be working on some unexplored areas of of integrity, technology and giving due importance to sports management, along with sports clubs, and infrastructure."

But what about the unpaid dues to support staff and all those litigation expenses running into crores?

"I can only take up these issues when I assume office. I can assure that no unnecessary expenses will be incurred. Only valid expenses shall be incurred," he said.

"I read news about lots of litigation expenses and I don''t second that. I would urge everyone to work for the betterment of the association."

Advocate Sunil Kumar Goel, who had filed his nomination for the presdient's post, withdrew his candidature, as expected.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches