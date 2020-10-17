Rohan Jaitley Unanimously Elected DDCA President

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the lone candidate who had filed his nomination against him withdrew his candidature.

The final list of candidates was declared by the Election Returning Officer, after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature forcandidates expired on Saturday. Elections for six posts are to be held between November 5 and 8.

Heartiest congratulations to you @rohanjaitley on becoming the President of #DDCA @delhi_cricket. Wishing you many more contributions to cricket 🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/JXxXqmjHjj — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

The other posts for which elections are be held are for the posts of treasurer and four directors.

"I don't mind a contest. It is good for the democratic process. The Idea is to bring in good people at appropriate times to have checks and balances in place," he had told PTI after filing nomination.

"The first idea is to get a Vision Document and also put the necessary checks and balances in place so that we move in right directions," he said.

"I will be working on some unexplored areas of of integrity, technology and giving due importance to sports management, along with sports clubs, and infrastructure."

But what about the unpaid dues to support staff and all those litigation expenses running into crores?

"I can only take up these issues when I assume office. I can assure that no unnecessary expenses will be incurred. Only valid expenses shall be incurred," he said.

"I read news about lots of litigation expenses and I don''t second that. I would urge everyone to work for the betterment of the association."

Advocate Sunil Kumar Goel, who had filed his nomination for the presdient's post, withdrew his candidature, as expected.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)