Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open

Rohit took to Twitter to post his picture along with Karthik and Shankar from courtside at the year’s first Grand Slam. He captioned the picture as "Aussie open."
#AusOpen ✌🏻@AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/GNuqGhnQAz
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 16, 2019
Rohit also posted the picture on Instagram where on his stories he added photographs of Rafael Nadal serving during his second round match.
The Indian cricketers, who next play Australia in the third ODI on Friday in Melbourne in the series decider, were there to watch the Spanish ace Nadal take on local boy Matthew Ebden.
Ebden was no match for the hard court specialist who swatted away his challenge 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to progress to the Round of 32.
Nadal is aiming to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in the history along with Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.
Rohit, who recently had a daughter with his wife Ritika missed the final Test in Sydney as India wrapped up their first ever series win in Australia.
Rohit scored a century in the first ODI which India lost in Sydney, before scoring 43 in the second ODI where fantastic performances by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni helped India over the line.
First Published: January 16, 2019, 6:00 PM IST