Rohit Leading Contender to Become India T20I Captain as Selectors Meet to Pick Squad For NZ Series

The BCCI selection committee is reportedly set to meet later this week to finalise the India squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting November 17. The upcoming few days, as per a report in Cricbuzz, are going to be quite eventful for the Indian men’s cricket team with the impending appointment of a head coach and a new T20I captain.

Both Virat Kohli, the current T20I captain and Ravi Shastri, the current head coach, have announced they will step down from their respective roles once the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 concludes in UAE.

In all likeliness, Rohit Sharma, the current limited-overs vice-captain will succeed Kohli into the role while the legendary Rahul Dravid may take up the head coach’s role.

However, with a majority of senior India cricketers inside bio-bubble since April this year starting with IPL 2021’s first leg in the country, several of them could be rested including Rohit and Kohli. India will host New Zealand for three T20Is and a two-Test series.

To interview the candidates for the head coach’s role though the BCCI will have to appoint the Cricket Advisory Committee as one of its chairman Madan Lal’s stint has ended for him being 70 years. The two other members of the committee RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik though will continue into their roles.

Meanwhile, India are gearing up for their third match of the T20 World Cup where they will play Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Kohli-led side is struggling after losing opening two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

While theoretically, the 2007 champions are still in contention for the semi-finals, the hopes are dependent on how other teams fare in their group apart from producing big wins in their own remaining three matches.

