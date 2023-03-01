'Rohit Likes to Take the Bowlers on, Today it Didn’t Come Off; Virat Looked Really Good': Rathour Defends Indian Batters

Batting coach Vikram Rathour defended Indian batters after their flop show on Day 1 of the Indore Test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian batters failed to put up a challenge with the bat against Australia’s troika - Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. Kuhnemann spun his web around the hosts on a tricky batting surface as he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

India were bundled out for just 109 in just 33.2 overs as Virat Kohli turned out to be the highest scorer for the host - 22 runs in 52 balls. The Asian Giants have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but they have not yet sealed a place in World Test Championship Final.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Match Highlights

“It was an off day for our batting, no one played a rash shot for anything," Rathour said in the press conference after Day 1’s play.

The batting also defended star duo Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (22) who failed to convert starts into big scores in tough conditions.

“This is how Rohit bats, he likes to take the bowlers on. Today it didn’t come off. These are challenging wickets but as a team we prefer to play on these wickets. Virat has looked really good," Rathour said.

Talking about the batting surface, Rathour suggested that it was drier than the hosts expected which took everyone by a surprise.

“We prefer to play on turning tracks… this is one-off wicket. Today was drier than we expected and it did a lot more," he said.

He further failed Australian spinners for hitting the right areas on the dry surface to outclass the Indian batters at their den.

“It felt like that (wicket easing out), it got a little slower than morning. They bowled really good areas in morning," he added.

Rathour asserted that India need to restrict Australia early on Day 2 and do well in the 2nd innings to make a case for themselves in this match.

“They have the lead but they need to bat fourth. So we need to get them out soon and bat really well in our second innings," he said.

