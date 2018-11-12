Rohit Moves to No.7 Spot; Kuldeep Reaches Career High in ICC T20I Rankings

Loading...
The left-arm spinner was the pick of the bowlers for India in the recent series against Windies, where he picked five wickets at an economy rate of 5.6. This has helped him vault 14 places in the bowling table.
India T20I captain Rohit Sharma too moved up three places to occupy the No. 7 spot, while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan moved up to the 16th spot.
Pakistan and India’s identical 3-0 series wins mean they have gained points in the rankings, while New Zealand and Windies have moved in opposite directions.
The batting table is headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has gained 14 points following his series total of 126 runs, which has opened up the gap with Australia’s second-ranked Aaron Finch to 19 points.
A number of bowlers have made notable upward movements. These include Faheem Ashraf in seventh (up by nine places), Imad Wasim in eighth (up by two places), Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 19th (up by nine places), Jasprit Bumrah in 21st (up by five places), Carlos Brathwaite in 29th (up by four places), Tim Southee in 36th (up by five places), Adam Milne in 40th (up by five places) and Hafeez in 59th (up by 20 places).
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the number-one ranked bowler. He leads Pakistan’s Shadab Khan by 41 points, with England’s Adil Rashid in the third position.
There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders’ list with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.
Number-one ranked Pakistan have collected two points and number-two ranked India have pocketed three points, moving to 138 and 127 points respectively, while fifth-ranked New Zealand and seventh-ranked Windies have ended up on 112 and 102 points respectively after dropping four points apiece.
First Published: November 12, 2018, 3:42 PM IST