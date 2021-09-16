Rohit Paudel’s ‘Simply Ridiculous’ One-Handed Catch is the Rage on Internet; Watch

The ongoing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League Two tri-series between Oman, Nepal and the United States of America is underway in Muscat. The series is a part of the ICC World Cup 2023 League Two, will be played till February 2023, with all the fixtures to be decided in a tri-series, and matches will be played as One Day International (ODI) format.

In the ongoing tri-series between the three nations, the home team (Oman) bundled up Nepal for 196 under 48 overs on Tuesday. Chasing 197 runs to win, Oman defeated the visitors by five-wickets and won the match in just 31 overs courtesy of a fiery 100 plus by Jatinder Singh. However, other than Singh’s superb century there was another talking point from the match as Nepalese cricketer Rohit Paudel pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at the boundary line to dismiss the well-set opener.

Paudel’s splendid catch was shared by the ICC on social media platforms. “Simply ridiculous from Nepal’s Rohit Paudel," the sports apex body captioned the video on Twitter and used an exploding head emoji.

The short video clip shows Paudel racing towards the ball, as the cricketer inches closer he jumps in the air and throws his hand up to grab the ball. However, with good presence of mind, he tossed the ball up in the nick of time as he had crossed into the boundary line. After regaining his balance, he stepped back onto the field to complete the spectacular catch.

Watch the video here:

Simply ridiculous from Nepal’s Rohit PaudelWatch the Men’s CWC League 2 match live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v and @FanCode (in the sub-continent) pic.twitter.com/m6ZxYIPiya — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2021

The video clip has been viewed over 85,000 times and has got over 4,500 likes. Users flocked the comments section to praise Paudel’s effort. Several posted Nepal’s national flag emoji, others wrote “amazing”, “superb” and “sensational” words to express their thoughts.

Meanwhile, it was too late for Nepal by the time Jatinder was dismissed, as the hosts went onto win the match by five wickets and 19 overs to spare. With Tuesday’s victory, Oman has consolidated their top spot in the CWC League Two table with 18 points from 11 games.

