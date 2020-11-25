Rohit Sharma A Better Captain Than Virat Kohli: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli and will be a better choice to lead the side in the limited-overs format of the game.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has said that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli and will be a better choice to lead the side in the limited-overs format of the game. Amid the growing debate surrounding captaincy as the ICC T20 World Cup is coming near, Patel’s statement assumes big significance.

“The way Rohit Sharma does captaincy, I like it more, he is calmer on the ground, takes better decisions under pressure and according to me he is a better captain when it comes to building the team,” Parthiv Patel said during the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Patel has played under the leadership of both in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and has had the chance to observe their performance as a captain closely. He pointed out the fact that he has played for Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for three years since 2015 to 2017 and then the next three years for Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Kohli.

Patel opined that Rohit is a better decision-maker in pressure situations. “I have seen Rohit taking decisions on his own in crunch situations while Virat depends a lot on other players in those situations,” he said.

He added that Rohit has more experience when it comes to handling the team and is capable of taking important decisions on his own. Patel praised his ability to take on the spot decisions which “go in the team’s favour”.

Patel further said that he does not regard Kohli as a bad captain but that he hasn’t won enough tournaments, whereas Rohit knows how to win tournaments.

“To win tournaments you need to know how you are going to win them,” asserted Patel. He claimed that Kohli has not “won at all” in the crunch situations which leaves “you behind a little” when it comes to decision making.

That is what cost team India the 50-over World Cup or the Champions Trophy final, said Patel.