Rohit Sharma Addresses India's Under-19 Team During His Rehabilitation at NCA

Team India limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma has started spending time at the National Cricket Academy for his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Rohit was named India’s new vice-captain for the Test team however, he sustained an injury in the net session before the team took the flight to South Africa.

In NCA, Rohit spent time with India’s Under-19 team and gave the players some valuable tips for their future.

The BCCI posted some photos of the special interaction and tweeted: “Priceless lessons #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru."

Apart from Rohit, flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also met the youngsters as he is also going through his rehabilitation after suffering a knee injury during the New Zealand Test series.

The two senior players were seen at the NCA with India U-19 captain Yash Dhull in his social media posts. The U-19 team is currently camping at the NCA ahead of the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE from December 23.

Rohit’s expected recovery time is between three to four weeks and will join the ODI team on the tour where he will start his journey as Team India’s new ODI captain.

India ‘A’ captain Priyank Panchal was named in place of Rohit in the Test squad, which reached South Africa on Thursday for the series.

The senior opener, who took charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month, is expected to be available to lead the team for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour, which is to take place in January.

Meanwhile, Jadeja may take a longer time to recover from his injury.

The duo’s absence in Tests against the Proteas means that India will be tested on the opening front as well as in their lower-order batting and five bowlers’ combination.

