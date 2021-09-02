It was October 2019 when Rohit Sharma for the first time in his Test career made it to the top ten in ICC’s Test ranking for international batsmen. Ajinkya Rahane also equaled his best-ever ranking of number 5 (which he had reached in November 2016) at the same time. The sense of fulfillment in the Mumbai cricket circle was palpable at that time since both the players belong to the famous Mumbai Gharana of batting. However, the fortunes for the duo have fluctuated contrastingly since. Now, Rohit has consolidated his pedigree as a convert-Test opener by even surpassing Virat Kohli in the latest Test rankings, on the other hand, Rahane has slipped so further down that he barely makes the cut for the top 20; he is ranked 18th. Statistically, if Rohit has managed just two fifty-plus scores in eight innings since reaching England in June for the World Test Championship final, Rahane has managed one fifty and missed another by a whisker (49 versus New Zealand in Southampton). Yet there is little evidence to suggest that two of them are going through similar kinds of batting forms in this English summer. If Rohit has looked at his assured-best and a big daddy hundred seems inevitable, Rahane’s treacherous stays at the crease has baffled even his fiercest fan.

Needless to stress that Rohit and Rahane are contemporaries and both of them started playing cricket for Mumbai around the same time. While the prodigious Rohit made an instant impact in white-ball cricket (2007 T20 World Cup), Rahane made his Test debut nearly eight months (March 2013) ahead of his friend who played his first Test in the same year in the month of November. While Rohit started sensationally with two hundred in his first two innings, Rahane could not even manage to reach double-digits in his first two innings (7 & 1). Since then, of course, both of them took contrasting routes as far as their Test journeys are concerned. Despite appearing in over 300 games (227 in ODIs and 111 in T20s) in white-ball cricket, Rohit has managed just 42 games in red-ball. On the other hand, Rahane has managed nearly double the numbers (77) in Test cricket and is aiming for the illustrious 100 Test club. Another 500 runs (496 to be precise) will take Rahane among India’s all-time top 11 run-getters as he is approaching the prestigious 5000 runs milestone. Rohit of course is yet to reach the 3000 Test runs mark. And yet, in this series, it has appeared that it is Rohit who is the veteran Test batsman and not Rahane in challenging pitches abroad.

So, you may just be wondering what is clicking for Rohit and why is Rahane struggling. It is hard to explain in simpler terms as there are many variables. However, if there is one factor that has shaped the 34-year-old Rohit in evolving as a Test batsman in the last couple of years and Rahane disintegrating from being a very fine batsman, is the backing for the former and lack of it for the latter by the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

It was during India’s tour of South Africa in 2018 which has changed the respective course for both the Mumbaikars in Test cricket. Kohli at any cost wanted to play Rohit in the middle order in that series even if it meant going against the general consensus of not dropping the ever-reliable Rahane outside India. Prior to that series, Rahane had struggled against Sri Lanka at home by scoring just 17 runs across five innings. So, the captain had his reasons to drop Rahane for the first two matches of that series and instead include Rohit who had scores of 102*, 65 and 50* across three innings against Sri Lanka. However, Rohit’s technique against fast bowlers in challenging overseas conditions was exposed terribly as he failed to go past the fifty run-mark across four innings in Cape Town and Centurion, the matches which India lost. Predictably, Rahane was immediately brought back in the last Test which was played in Johannesburg. The 33-year-old made a superlative 48 (perhaps the best ever sub-50 innings by an Indian in overseas conditions) on a very tough pitch where even the batsmen from the home team found it extremely difficult to bat on.

In an ideal world, such knocks should have revived Rahane’s career and could have re-established him in the eyes of the team management, however that was not the case. Over the next couple of years, Rahane was in and out of the playing XI and it did make him a tab bit timid and uncertain as a batsman. There were some magnificent knocks most notable among them the match-winning ton as acting captain in Melbourne in 2020 against Australia. Yet, Rahane never looked like the same batsman who had dominated the best bowling attack in overseas conditions from his first away tour in 2013 (South Africa) till the start of the 2018 tour of South Africa. A remarkable phase which saw him scoring 1817 runs at an average of 53.44 with six tons and nine fifties in a span of 24 Test matches in a variety of conditions which included the tours of New Zealand, England, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and a solitary Test in Bangladesh as well. Forget Rohit, even Kohli was outclassed and outscored by Rahane during that phase, which inarguably was Rahane’s dream run in Test cricket.

Coming back to the current phase, Rahane hasn’t scored a ton for the last 18 innings and his record in England (25 innings at an average of 27.12 with just a single ton) on his third tour has clearly made things worse for him when he is looking at his most vulnerable. Rohit on the other hand is among the top three leading run-scorers in this series. As an opener, England was always going to be Rohit’s ultimate test to prove his mettle in overseas conditions; for Rahane, it was a golden opportunity to get his form and establish his credentials in India’s batting line-up. With two matches still to be played, Rohit has managed to turn the tide and firmly established himself as an all-format player but Rahane who was never in the scheme of things for India in white-ball cricket is now on the verge of losing his Test spot and along with the responsibility of vice-captaincy.

