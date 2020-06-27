Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rohit Sharma Always Puts Team First, That's Why Mumbai Won IPLs: Irfan Pathan

Rohit, who recently completed 13 years in international cricket, thanked his fans and loved ones for the support.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Always Puts Team First, That's Why Mumbai Won IPLs: Irfan Pathan

One of the best sights in Indian cricket is Rohit Sharma batting in full flow, exhibiting a lazy kind of elegance which is coupled with superb timing, and once sometimes brute force as well.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Rohit’s ability to make it all look so easy. The all-rounder compared Rohit to the domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer, saying they are both players of the same type – who make it look very easy.

On Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Pathan said, “Lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard! Same things were said about Wasim Jaffer, when you look at his aura, when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think – why isn’t he working hard – but actually, he was working really hard. Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work more harder, he might need to put more application.”

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Rates This Bowler Better Than India's R Ashwin

Pathan further explained that criticism of Rohit is really uncalled for because the Mumbaikar has a steady head on his shoulders and is able to rise above the emotions so as to get the best out of himself.

“Whenever you talk to Rohit Sharma, he used to always talk about sensible things, he used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team. He got the beating of not playing the world cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mindset after 2012.”

Rohit, who recently completed 13 years in international cricket, thanked his fans and loved ones for the support.

Rohit's debut ODI came against Ireland on June 23, 2007 in Belfast. Rahul Dravid was captain of the team while M.S. Dhoni -- under whom Rohit played the initial years of his international career -- was out with an injury, thus allowing Dinesh Karthik to take his place behind the stumps.

In the match against Ireland, Rohit batted at number 7. The match was shortened by rain and Ireland were all out for 193. Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir's 162-run partnership for the second wicket helped India win the match by nine wickets (DLS method). In fact, Rohit's only notable contribution in the match was that he took the catch that dismissed Niall O'Brien off R.P. Singh.

India Cricketiplipl 2020Irfan Pathanrohit sharma

